COMvergence unveils refreshed logo ahead of 10th anniversary

New Delhi: Global independent research firm COMvergence has unveiled a new logo as it approaches its tenth anniversary early next year.

The refreshed design features three boomerangs, symbolising the convergence of media, marketing, and technology, a reflection of the company’s evolving role within an increasingly dynamic industry.

Explaining the update, Olivier Gauthier, Founder and Global CEO, said, “We believe our agility to constantly adapt to this fast-changing industry has enabled us to become that one-stop platform that allows professionals from all three disciplines to gain a clearer understanding of the competitive landscape through our interactive tools, quarterly reports, and new diversified offerings. As a first step toward our 10th anniversary, we wanted to refresh our logo, giving it a more modern and streamlined look, one that visually reflects our brand identity.”

Gauthier added that the three elements in the logo also carry personal meaning for the founding team,“On a more personal note, it stands for ‘Us, the three founders.’ I launched COMvergence in 2016 with my two partners, Anne Spassky (Co-founder, Director of Research & Production) and David Lérault (Co-founder, Director of Digital, IT Management). The name of our company reflects both the industry we serve and the constant dynamics shaping it.”

The redesign comes at a time when COMvergence continues to expand its leadership and research capabilities. The firm recently appointed Scott Grenz as Director for US Operations and Ron Pullem as Head of Advertiser Relations.