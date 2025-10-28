Art-E CEO Amit Dhawan exits agency, unveils new venture The Nuural Network

New Delhi: Amit Dhawan, Partner and Chief Executive Officer at Art-E Mediatech, has announced his departure from the agency, concluding what he described as a defining phase in his professional journey spanning over a decade in Indian advertising.

Over the years, Dhawan has been part of the leadership teams at several creative agencies, including Schbang Delhi, Sociowash, and Art-E, contributing to the growth of brands and digital marketing practices across sectors.

He has worked with both multinational corporations and emerging startups, often focusing on strategic brand storytelling and leadership development within the creative ecosystem.

Reflecting on his time at Art-E, Dhawan said, “Art-E was never just an agency. It was a mindset that believed clarity is creativity. What we built together will always stay close to my heart. But there comes a time when you feel called to build again, from the ground up, with new tools, new partners, and a new purpose.”

Following his exit, Dhawan is setting up The Nuural Network, which he described as an ecosystem of companies operating at the intersection of creativity, artificial intelligence, and strategic thinking. “The Nuural Network isn’t a company. It’s a belief system,” he said.

“It’s for those who want to build smarter, faster, and more meaningfully in the AI era.”

Dhawan recently released his first book, The Flip Life, published by Nuvoice and distributed by Penguin Random House. The book explores themes of perspective, self-awareness, and creative reflection, concepts that he said continue to influence his approach to future ventures.