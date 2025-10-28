Sanofi India appoints Deepak Arora as Managing Director

New Delhi: Sanofi India has appointed Deepak Arora as its Managing Director, effective October 27, 2025.

The appointment, approved by the company’s Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, is subject to shareholder and Central Government approval.

In his new role, Arora will define and lead the company’s strategic direction in India in line with Sanofi’s global priorities.

He will oversee initiatives to strengthen innovation, agility, and operational efficiency across all business functions while supporting the organisation’s focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Arora brings more than three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He has held senior positions in commercial, sales and marketing, and general management, contributing to business growth and acquisitions for several multinational companies.

Aditya Narayan, Chairman of the Board, Sanofi India, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Deepak Arora as the Managing Director. His extensive pharmaceutical experience across diverse geographies aligns perfectly with our endeavour to serve patients throughout India. We are confident that under his leadership, Sanofi will continue to thrive and innovate. We extend our wholehearted support and best wishes as he embarks on this significant journey.”

Arora holds a bachelor’s degree in Botany and Zoology from the University of Lucknow and an MBA from the Indira Gandhi National Open University.