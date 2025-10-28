New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a fresh advisory to publishers of online curated content and their self-regulatory bodies, asking them to exercise caution and discretion before releasing any film, web series, biopic, or documentary based on gangsters and criminals.
In its latest communication dated October 27, 2025, the Ministry reiterated its earlier advisory from October 22, 2021, reminding over-the-top (OTT) platforms and digital content publishers of their responsibility to ensure that content does not harm the sovereignty, integrity, or security of the country.
The advisory notes that some online content may adversely affect public order or India’s relations with foreign countries if not handled sensitively. The Ministry urged publishers to be mindful of the potential social and political implications of depicting crime-related subjects, especially those inspired by real-life figures involved in organised crime.
“The Ministry would like to reiterate the above advisory and inform the publishers of online curated content to take note of the same before publication or transmission of any film or web series, including biopics and documentaries on gangsters and criminals,” the communication stated.
The latest circular reminds publishers and their self-regulatory bodies to comply with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
These rules, notified by the government in February 2021, mandate OTT platforms to self-regulate their content and classify it according to age appropriateness and sensitivity.
The 2021 advisory had originally directed self-regulatory bodies to caution their associated OTT platforms against hosting or promoting content that could affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, threaten national security, damage foreign relations, or incite violence.
The latest reiteration signals the government’s continued focus on ensuring responsible digital publishing as the Indian OTT ecosystem grows rapidly.
According to the Ministry, the onus lies on both self-regulatory bodies and publishers to ensure compliance with these standards.
The advisory emphasises that caution should particularly be exercised for content that originates from foreign countries and might misrepresent India or its security interests.
In recent years, crime-based dramas, biopics, and documentaries have become popular on streaming platforms. Many of these shows draw inspiration from real-life criminal cases or infamous figures, often blending fact with fiction. The Ministry’s latest move appears intended to ensure that such portrayals do not glorify criminal activities or disrupt public order.