DDB Mudra Group tops India’s performance at ONE Asia 2025 finalists list

New Delhi: Entrants from India have secured the highest number of finalists in the 2025 ONE Asia Creative Awards, with eight agencies earning a total of 25 shortlist positions.

Organised by The One Club for Creativity, the ONE Asia Creative Awards recognise standout creative work from across the Asia-Pacific region, honouring agencies, designers, and innovators for their contributions to the industry.

DDB Mudra Group Mumbai leads the Indian contingent with seven finalists, all for Battlegrounds Mobile India, “Great In-Game Wedding”.

Ogilvy Bengaluru follows with four finalists for Titan Eye Plus, “Eye Test Menu”. Ogilvy India Mumbai also has four, including two for Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea, “Chai Bansuri: The Tea Flute” and two for Vi (Vodafone Idea), “Vi Guardian Beads”.

McCann Worldgroup India Gurugram and MullenLowe Lintas Group Mumbai have three finalists each, while BANG BANG Mediacorp Mumbai secured two. Juice (a division of TBWA India) New Delhi and Studio Eeksaurus Productions Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai have one finalist each.

Across the region, INNOCEAN Seoul leads with 13 finalists, including 10 for Hyundai Motor Company, “Night Fishing”. Motion Sickness Auckland follows with 10 finalists, six of which are for Whānau Ora, “The Māori Roll Call”.

The ONE Asia 2025 jury, comprising regional creative leaders, selected 193 finalists from 15 countries. Following India’s 25 finalists, China and Thailand each have 24, the Philippines has 20, Japan has 19, while Australia and Hong Kong SAR China have 17 each. Singapore has 15, South Korea 13, New Zealand 10, Taiwan four, Malaysia three, and Sri Lanka one finalist.

All finalists will receive Gold, Silver, Bronze, Merit or Special honours, including the Green Pencil and Sustainable Development Goals Pencil awards. Winners will be announced on 19 November 2025.

Now in its fifth year, ONE Asia continues to rotate its judging locations across the region, engaging with local talent and creative cultures.

This year marks the first time the judging was held in Seoul, supported by its main sponsor, Black Cat White Cat Music, known for its experimental soundscapes and cross-cultural collaborations.