New Delhi: OpenAI announced that it will make ChatGPT Go available free for one year to users in India who sign up during a limited-time period starting November 4.

The move coincides with the company’s DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru, its first in India. ChatGPT Go is OpenAI’s recently launched subscription tier offering higher message limits, image generation, and file uploads.

“To celebrate OpenAI’s DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru on November 4, its first in India, OpenAI is making ChatGPT Go available free for one full year to all users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period, starting November 4,” the company said in a statement.

Launched in India in August, ChatGPT Go was developed following user feedback calling for more affordable access to ChatGPT’s advanced features, according to OpenAI. In its first month, the number of paid ChatGPT subscribers in India more than doubled.

OpenAI said that following the growth in demand, ChatGPT Go has been rolled out to nearly 90 markets globally.

Millions of users in India, including developers, students, and professionals, currently use ChatGPT for a range of purposes, OpenAI noted.

“This promotion is a continuation of OpenAI’s 'Indiafirst' commitment and supports the IndiaAI Mission, reinforcing the growing momentum around AI in India as the country prepares to host the AI Impact Summit next year,” the company added.

Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will also be eligible for the 12-month offer.

Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said, “Since initially launching ChatGPT Go in India a few months ago, the adoption and creativity we've seen from our users has been inspiring.”

Turley added, “Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we're making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI.”