New Delhi: Uber for Business, the enterprise division of Uber, has appointed Rituraj Chaturmohta as Senior Country Manager for India and South Asia.

In his new role, Chaturmohta will oversee the company’s regional growth strategy, with a focus on strengthening partnerships with organisations and expanding its enterprise mobility solutions.

Chaturmohta brings over 16 years of experience across two-sided marketplace and platform businesses. Before joining Uber, he was Head of Sales and Business Development at Airbnb, leading teams across supply and demand functions.

A former entrepreneur in the hyper-local delivery space, he has a strong understanding of India’s evolving business landscape and consumer behaviour.

Commenting on the appointment, Eric Lee, Regional General Manager and Head of Uber for Business, APAC, said, “We are delighted to have Rituraj join our leadership team to drive Uber for Business’ growth and partnerships in India and South Asia. His experience in building and scaling platform businesses, combined with his understanding of the Indian market will be instrumental in strengthening our enterprise offering.”

“I am thrilled to join Uber for Business to lead India and South Asia, one of Uber’s most dynamic growth markets. Uber for Business is reimagining how businesses move, with scale, sustainability, and customer centricity at the core. My focus is to deepen Uber’s relationships with our business clients, build tailored mobility solutions that drive measurable ROI, and make Uber for Business a growth partner for every company operating in this region,” said Chaturmohta.