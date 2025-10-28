Cipla Health partners with dCell for new sexual wellness brand Unfold

New Delhi: Cipla Health has entered India’s sexual wellness segment with the launch of Unfold, a brand positioned around openness, trust, and choice in intimate wellness.

The company collaborated with dCell, the design arm of MullenLowe Lintas Group, to create the brand’s contemporary visual identity.

According to the agency, the brief was to design a brand that could hold its own among leading global condom labels while reshaping perceptions of intimate products in India.

Shivam Puri, Managing Director and CEO of Cipla Health, said, “At Cipla Health we are committed to provide wellness products that focus on enhancing overall health and wellbeing. With Unfold we have entered the Sexual wellness category with product offerings being guided by strong consumer insights. In this category, trust is a paramount consumer need and packaging plays a crucial role in establishing brand credentials.

He added, “Our packaging design partner Dcell has translated these insights into a modern packaging design which feels fresh and reframes intimacy while staying stigma free. This has resulted in packaging that not only stands out visually but also powerfully communicates the brand’s message. The response from both consumers and trade partners has been quite encouraging and the brand is on its journey to deliver real impact.”

Bhumika Shah, Executive Design Director at dCell, added, “Unfold is more than just a product, it’s a step towards normalising conversations around intimacy in India. Moving away from the stereotypical design cues of the category, its stylish, modern, and aspirational identity reflects a growing demand for sexual wellness products that are discreet, aesthetically appealing, and uncompromising on quality.

The logo and packaging draw inspiration from the idea of ‘unfolding’ layers of passion and intimacy. Bold, vibrant colours paired with a dynamic design system evoke excitement and desire, while a metallic holographic finish adds a layered, premium appeal.”