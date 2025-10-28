New Delhi: NDTV (New Delhi Television Limited) has announced that the merger of its four subsidiaries with the parent company has become effective from October 1, 2025.

In a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on October 27, the company said the Registrar of Companies (RoC), National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and Haryana, has approved and recorded the amalgamation.

The merger involves NDTV Networks Limited, NDTV Worldwide Limited, NDTV Media Limited, and NDTV Labs Limited, which have now been integrated with New Delhi Television Limited. These four entities are collectively referred to as the transferor companies, while NDTV is the transferee company.

“The Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana, has approved and taken on record the said filing. Accordingly, the Scheme of Amalgamation has become effective from October 1, 2025, in accordance with Clause 3.11 of the Scheme,” NDTV said in its regulatory filing signed by Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Parinita Bhutani Duggal.

The approval follows the confirmation order issued earlier by the Regional Director, Northern Region, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Delhi, which sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation.

The company had previously filed Form INC-28 with the authorities in line with that order.

This development marks the completion of NDTV’s internal restructuring process aimed at consolidating its business operations. By merging its subsidiaries into a single entity, the company is expected to streamline its corporate structure and enhance operational efficiency.

With the merger now effective, NDTV will carry out future operations under a unified corporate framework, bringing together its media, network, and technology arms under one umbrella