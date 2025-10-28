Lavanya Pachisia steps down as CEO of Zivame

New Delhi: Lavanya Pachisia has announced her departure from Zivame after what she described as “one of the most fulfilling chapters” of her professional life.

Pachisia, who joined the intimatewear brand in 2017 and took over as Chief Executive Officer in June 2022, confirmed her exit through a LinkedIn post.

Reflecting on her journey, she wrote, “When I joined Zivame, it was to build a strong financial foundation, to bring structure, discipline, and strategic clarity to a brand with incredible potential. Over time, that role grew, and so did I.”

Before being appointed CEO, Pachisia served as Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Finance and Operations at the company, where she played a key role in its transition from an online-only platform to an omnichannel business. Under her leadership, Zivame expanded its retail presence and continued to focus on comfort, confidence, and inclusivity for women across India.

“Building this from a single-channel online brand to a truly omnichannel ecosystem has been one of the most complex yet rewarding experiences of my career,” she said.

“Together, we built not just a business, but a culture, one that stood for inclusivity, empathy, and understanding women’s needs in a way no one else did.”

Prior to joining Zivame, Pachisia held senior finance roles at Nike India, Tejas Networks, Symphony Services, and EY. With over two decades of experience across finance, operations, and leadership, she has been part of strategic growth and transformation initiatives in both multinational and Indian companies.

Closing her note on a personal tone, she added, “Here’s to endings that feel full, and to new beginnings waiting just around the corner.”