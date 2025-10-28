Threads rolls out ghost posts that vanish after 24 hours

New Delhi: Meta-owned Threads has rolled out a new feature called ghost posts, allowing users to share content that automatically disappears after 24 hours.

The platform said the feature is designed to encourage “unfiltered thoughts” without the permanence of regular posts.

According to Threads, “Ghost posts automatically archive after 24 hours, so you can share unfiltered thoughts and fresh takes without the pressure of permanence or polish.” The company added that replies to ghost posts are sent to the user’s messaging inbox, with only the author able to view who liked or replied.

Users can activate the feature by toggling on the ghost icon while composing a post. Threads described the addition as part of a broader effort to give users more control over how they share and engage on the platform.

Ghost posts follow several recent updates on Threads, including text attachments of up to 10,000 characters for longer posts and an option to hide media or text that contains spoilers. The platform said it will continue developing new features to make sharing and conversation “easier and more fun”.