Indo National names Shardul Bist as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Indo National (Nippo), the manufacturer of the long-standing consumer electrical brand, has appointed Shardul Bist as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Bist brings over 16 years of experience in marketing strategy, brand development, and digital channels across FMCG and consumer sectors. Before joining Indo National, he led marketing and P&L functions for the consumer nutrition division (OTC/nutraceuticals) at USV, where he contributed to strengthening brand equity and driving category growth across new markets and channels.

Earlier, as Category Head at Mother Dairy, Bist oversaw marketing for the value-added products segment and developed campaigns recognised among Brand Equity’s Top 100 marketing campaigns of the year.

His work included spearheading product launches and repositioning the brand architecture within the FMCG beverages segment under the theme “Stimulating togetherness through conversations.”

He has also held marketing and e-commerce roles at Modi Naturals, and holds a PGDM in Brand Communications from MICA, Ahmedabad, and a BBA from Indraprastha University, New Delhi.

Commenting on the appointment, Pavan Kumar BVS, Chief Executive Officer, Indo National Limited, said, “As Indo National continues its journey of transformation and diversification, Shardul’s appointment marks a strategic step towards building stronger consumer connections and modernising our brand architecture. His proven marketing acumen and digital-first approach will help us shape a more contemporary and sustainable future for Nippo.”

Expressing his thoughts on joining Indo National, Shardul Bist said, “It’s an exciting time to join a legacy brand like Nippo that’s continuously evolving with changing consumer needs. My focus will be on revitalising the brand’s identity, deepening consumer engagement, and strengthening its presence across both traditional and emerging channels along with entering new spaces. I look forward to contributing to Indo National’s vision of building a future-ready, purpose-driven brand.”