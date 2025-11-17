0

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 17, 2025

BestMediaInfo Bureau
  • Nov 17, 2025 15:30 IST

    Delhi HC stops CCI from proceeding against Madison; summons to top executives put on hold

    The regulator told the court that the Director General must complete the investigation by 8 December 2025, but the High Court has stayed the Competition Commission of India’s summons drive, flagging procedural lapses and unanswered questions in the probe. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 15:26 IST

    Akshay Kumar highlights proactive health and preparedness with Dabur Chyawanprash

    Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, the campaign urges consumers to prioritise proactive health and preparedness, moving beyond reactive illness management. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 15:09 IST

    Tata Play slashes curated pack prices by up to 60 per cent from December 1

    Tata Play sources termed this a strategic, routine price revision and said it was not triggered by any short-term objective. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 15:05 IST

    Zepto CEO admits dark pattern ‘mistake’ as company rolls back controversial features

    Palicha said negative feedback over delivery fees and app design was valid, noting Zepto has removed practices criticised as dark patterns after sustained user pushback. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 13:27 IST

    E-Jagriti sees faster resolutions in 2025 with sharp growth in NRI filings

    The portal has emerged as a crucial interface for NRIs, enabling overseas complaint filing, digital document exchange, online payments and virtual hearings without travel. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 13:24 IST

    Why are these six channels suddenly missing from Tata Play?

    The channels being removed by the DTH platform from November 19 are: The Q, Kashish News, India Daily 24x7, Swatantra TV, Spondon and Manoranjan Prime. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 13:21 IST

    Sony LIV joins YouTube TV and Primetime Channels across five global markets

    The partnership makes Sony LIV’s slate of originals, films and TV shows accessible through YouTube in the US, UK, France, Germany and Australia with market-specific monthly plans. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 13:17 IST

    Adani Group partners with Indian Pickleball League for inaugural season

    IPBL’s first season, backed by the Adani Group, debuts in December with city-based teams and sanctioned status, as pickleball’s rapid rise continues across India. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 13:15 IST

    Apple’s $230 iPhone Pocket sells out in minutes amid fashion-driven rush

    The limited-edition pouch, created with Issey Miyake and stocked in only ten stores worldwide, sold out almost immediately as shoppers sought a crossover of fashion and tech. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 13:12 IST

    Prasoon Joshi to receive AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2025

     

    Prasoon Joshi
    Prasoon Joshi

     

    Joshi, who leads McCann Worldgroup India and oversees the Asia-Pacific region, has shaped Indian advertising for decades while earning acclaim in cinema and national honours. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 11:19 IST

    MSOs to move court over landing page ban, cite Rs 2,000 crore revenue risk

    Cable operators question rationale of I&B Ministry’s move while matter remains pending before Supreme Court. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 11:05 IST

    Sierra is back: Tata Motors ditches celebs, bets on culture, brand tie-ups and an IPL push

    Sierra returns as a brand-first lifestyle SUV, with Tata Motors swapping celebrity endorsements for a “living room on wheels” pitch, culture-led collaborations, in-house creative and an IPL–WPL media blitz. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 11:00 IST

    Bihar Poll Results: Aaj Tak grabs 64% share in YouTube primary feed concurrents

    The channel remained at the top with an estimated 3-4X lead over the second channel, barring a few peaks achieved by ABP News during peak counting hours. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 10:36 IST

    Mobavenue AI Tech Q2 revenue rises 17.1% QoQ to Rs 54.32 crore

    In H1 FY26, revenue reached Rs 100.73 crore, with EBITDA at Rs 19.77 crore and a margin of 19.6%; PAT stood at Rs 13.30 crore with a 13.2% margin. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 10:16 IST

    Amazon launches shoppable Roblox experience using Amazon Anywhere

    Amazon’s new Roblox activation merges virtual play with physical retail, offering cultural quests, UGC items and in-game access to more than 40 real-world products. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 10:08 IST

    Dish TV’s Q2 net loss deepens to Rs 132.65 crore as operating revenue falls

    Dish TV’s net loss deepens in Q2 amid weaker revenue performance, though the company highlights growth in advertising income and ongoing expansion across digital and smart TV services. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 09:49 IST

    Sun TV Q2 profit falls 13.4% to Rs 354.7 crore

    Broadcaster’s September-quarter profit drops year-on-year as revenue weakens and expenses rise, while income from its cricket franchises contributes to overall growth. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 09:30 IST

    Customer service and marketing lead AI adoption as operations and supply chain catch up

    According to the EY-CII report, “Is India ready for Agentic AI? The AIdea of India: Outlook 2026,” more than 95% of organisations allocate less than 20% of their IT budgets to AI, and only 4% have crossed the 20% threshold. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 09:24 IST

    India, Thailand buck APAC slump as Dentsu upgrades FY25 profit guidance

    India and Thailand deliver growth in a weak APAC region as Dentsu leans on its India-based AI hub and strong Japan performance to lift FY25 profit outlook despite global headwinds. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 09:06 IST

    Havas in early talks to acquire stake in rival WPP: Reports

    Private equity firms, including Apollo and KKR, have also shown interest in WPP, adding to speculation of broader takeover activity. Read more...



  • Nov 17, 2025 09:02 IST

    Publicis Media launches Spark Foundry India; Niti Kumar named CEO

     

    niti kumar spark foundry
    Niti Kumar, CEO, Spark Foundry India

    Ravi Bhaya takes over as CGO, Publicis Media India. Jai Lala and Rathi Gangappa continue to lead Zenith and Starcom with expanded Publicis Connected Media mandates, sponsoring Connected CRM and Connected Influence to strengthen the group’s data-driven, integrated media capabilities. Read more...



