Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 17, 2025

- Nov 17, 2025 15:30 IST
Delhi HC stops CCI from proceeding against Madison; summons to top executives put on hold
The regulator told the court that the Director General must complete the investigation by 8 December 2025, but the High Court has stayed the Competition Commission of India’s summons drive, flagging procedural lapses and unanswered questions in the probe. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 15:26 IST
Akshay Kumar highlights proactive health and preparedness with Dabur Chyawanprash
Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, the campaign urges consumers to prioritise proactive health and preparedness, moving beyond reactive illness management. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 15:09 IST
Tata Play slashes curated pack prices by up to 60 per cent from December 1
Tata Play sources termed this a strategic, routine price revision and said it was not triggered by any short-term objective. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 15:05 IST
Zepto CEO admits dark pattern ‘mistake’ as company rolls back controversial features
Palicha said negative feedback over delivery fees and app design was valid, noting Zepto has removed practices criticised as dark patterns after sustained user pushback. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 13:27 IST
E-Jagriti sees faster resolutions in 2025 with sharp growth in NRI filings
The portal has emerged as a crucial interface for NRIs, enabling overseas complaint filing, digital document exchange, online payments and virtual hearings without travel. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 13:24 IST
Why are these six channels suddenly missing from Tata Play?
The channels being removed by the DTH platform from November 19 are: The Q, Kashish News, India Daily 24x7, Swatantra TV, Spondon and Manoranjan Prime. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 13:21 IST
Sony LIV joins YouTube TV and Primetime Channels across five global markets
The partnership makes Sony LIV’s slate of originals, films and TV shows accessible through YouTube in the US, UK, France, Germany and Australia with market-specific monthly plans. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 13:17 IST
Adani Group partners with Indian Pickleball League for inaugural season
IPBL’s first season, backed by the Adani Group, debuts in December with city-based teams and sanctioned status, as pickleball’s rapid rise continues across India. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 13:15 IST
Apple’s $230 iPhone Pocket sells out in minutes amid fashion-driven rush
The limited-edition pouch, created with Issey Miyake and stocked in only ten stores worldwide, sold out almost immediately as shoppers sought a crossover of fashion and tech. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 13:12 IST
Prasoon Joshi to receive AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2025
Joshi, who leads McCann Worldgroup India and oversees the Asia-Pacific region, has shaped Indian advertising for decades while earning acclaim in cinema and national honours. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 11:19 IST
MSOs to move court over landing page ban, cite Rs 2,000 crore revenue risk
Cable operators question rationale of I&B Ministry’s move while matter remains pending before Supreme Court. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 11:05 IST
Sierra is back: Tata Motors ditches celebs, bets on culture, brand tie-ups and an IPL push
Sierra returns as a brand-first lifestyle SUV, with Tata Motors swapping celebrity endorsements for a “living room on wheels” pitch, culture-led collaborations, in-house creative and an IPL–WPL media blitz. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 11:00 IST
Bihar Poll Results: Aaj Tak grabs 64% share in YouTube primary feed concurrents
The channel remained at the top with an estimated 3-4X lead over the second channel, barring a few peaks achieved by ABP News during peak counting hours. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 10:36 IST
Mobavenue AI Tech Q2 revenue rises 17.1% QoQ to Rs 54.32 crore
In H1 FY26, revenue reached Rs 100.73 crore, with EBITDA at Rs 19.77 crore and a margin of 19.6%; PAT stood at Rs 13.30 crore with a 13.2% margin. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 10:16 IST
Amazon launches shoppable Roblox experience using Amazon Anywhere
Amazon’s new Roblox activation merges virtual play with physical retail, offering cultural quests, UGC items and in-game access to more than 40 real-world products. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 10:08 IST
Dish TV’s Q2 net loss deepens to Rs 132.65 crore as operating revenue falls
Dish TV’s net loss deepens in Q2 amid weaker revenue performance, though the company highlights growth in advertising income and ongoing expansion across digital and smart TV services. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 09:49 IST
Sun TV Q2 profit falls 13.4% to Rs 354.7 crore
Broadcaster’s September-quarter profit drops year-on-year as revenue weakens and expenses rise, while income from its cricket franchises contributes to overall growth. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 09:30 IST
Customer service and marketing lead AI adoption as operations and supply chain catch up
According to the EY-CII report, “Is India ready for Agentic AI? The AIdea of India: Outlook 2026,” more than 95% of organisations allocate less than 20% of their IT budgets to AI, and only 4% have crossed the 20% threshold. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 09:24 IST
India, Thailand buck APAC slump as Dentsu upgrades FY25 profit guidance
India and Thailand deliver growth in a weak APAC region as Dentsu leans on its India-based AI hub and strong Japan performance to lift FY25 profit outlook despite global headwinds. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 09:06 IST
Havas in early talks to acquire stake in rival WPP: Reports
Private equity firms, including Apollo and KKR, have also shown interest in WPP, adding to speculation of broader takeover activity. Read more...
- Nov 17, 2025 09:02 IST
Publicis Media launches Spark Foundry India; Niti Kumar named CEO
Ravi Bhaya takes over as CGO, Publicis Media India. Jai Lala and Rathi Gangappa continue to lead Zenith and Starcom with expanded Publicis Connected Media mandates, sponsoring Connected CRM and Connected Influence to strengthen the group’s data-driven, integrated media capabilities. Read more...
