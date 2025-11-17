New Delhi: The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) has announced that Prasoon Joshi will receive the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025. The honour, instituted in 1988, is regarded as the highest recognition given by the Indian advertising industry to individuals whose work has significantly shaped the profession.

Joshi, currently CEO and CCO of McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman for the Asia-Pacific region, has been a central figure in Indian advertising for nearly three decades. His work, known for its cultural grounding and emotional resonance, has contributed to giving Indian creativity greater global visibility. Alongside his advertising career, his writing for Indian cinema has received national and international recognition, and he is among the youngest industry figures to have been awarded the Padmashri.

Srinivasan K Swamy, President of the AAAI, said: “Prasoon Joshi stands tall as one of the most inspiring creative minds of our times. His ability to blend insight, emotion, and cultural context into powerful storytelling has made a difference to Indian advertising at the global stage. The AAAI is happy to honour a professional whose work has not only elevated brands but also enriched society’s creative conscience.”

Jaydeep Gandhi, Chairman of the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award Committee, added: “Prasoon Joshi’s journey is a masterclass in the power of ideas and integrity in creativity. His work reflects a rare balance of commercial success and artistic sensitivity. The Committee members were unanimous in their choice to recognise Prasoon with this honour.”

The award will be conferred at a ceremony to be held in the coming weeks.

The AAAI said the award recognises individuals with at least twenty-five years in advertising, senior leadership experience, industry involvement, and a record of ethical practice and creative contribution. Past recipients include Subhas Ghosal, Alyque Padamsee, Mike Khanna, R K Swamy, Piyush Pandey, Sam Balsara, Prem Mehta, Srinivasan Swamy, Ramesh Narayan, Roda Mehta, Ram Sehgal, Madhukar Kamath, Arvind Sharma, Colvyn Harris, Shashi Sinha and Vikram Sakhuja.

Founded in 1945, the AAAI functions as the national body representing advertising agencies across India and works to promote professional standards and collaboration within the sector.