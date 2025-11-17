New Delhi: Bright Outdoor Media reported revenue of Rs 63.31 crore in the first half of FY26, up 9.83% year-on-year. The net profit for the company reached Rs 10.08 crore, rising 10.23% on-year, according to regulatory filings.

The filings show the firm’s advertising business continued to drive its performance during the period. In the first half of the current fiscal, the company earned revenue of Rs 61.85 crore from the sale of advertising services, whereas Rs 64 lakh came from real estate.

Bright Outdoor Media highlighted its zero-debt status, which underscores the firm’s financial discipline and supports future expansion. The company said its strong cash reserves and accumulated profits allow it to scale its business without leveraging.

Dr Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director, commenting on the results, said, “Our H1 performance reflects the strength of our brand, our people, and our long-term vision. With consistent client trust and our strategic move toward digitisation in outdoor advertising, Bright continues to redefine India’s OOH landscape. We are committed to sustainable growth while delivering excellence and value to all stakeholders.”

Mukesh Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, added, “As we step into the second half of FY26, we remain strongly optimistic, backed by a robust pipeline of advertising projects, strategic partnerships, and the rapid evolution of India’s digital OOH ecosystem.” O

n the operations front, Bright added more than 12,000 square feet of new advertising inventory during the half-year, bringing its total to 315,000 square feet spread over 490 display units.

In Mumbai alone, the company now operates more than 50 large-format digital LED billboards, signalling a strong push into high-impact digital outdoor media. In addition, Bright has secured transit advertising rights on key infrastructure projects such as the Navi Mumbai Metro and Western Railways.

The company also launched Bright 360° Media Solutions, a converged offering combining traditional OOH with digital, print, radio, public relations, influencer marketing, and ground activations. Its first event under this new vertical was the “Gujarati Entertainment & Gujarati–Marwari Excellence Awards 2025.”