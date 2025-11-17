Tata Play slashes curated pack prices by up to 60 per cent from December 1

New Delhi: Tata Play has announced a steep cut in prices of a wide range of curated channel packs across Hindi, English and regional markets, with the revised tariffs coming into effect from December 1, 2025.

A reading of the new rate card shows that reductions broadly range between about 7 per cent and 60 per cent, with most mass entertainment and regional value bouquets falling in the 20-35 per cent band.

Among Hindi packs, mass entertainment and news bouquets have been reset sharply. Hindi TV Shows HD is repriced from Rs 111 to Rs 71, a reduction of about 36 per cent, while Hindi TV Shows (SD) goes from Rs 98 to Rs 65, down nearly 34 per cent. At the entry level, Hindi News falls from Rs 2.50 to Rs 1 per month, implying a 60 per cent cut.

English packs also become cheaper. English Combo moves from Rs 80 to Rs 70, English Movies HD from Rs 108 to Rs 92 (around 15 per cent lower), and English TV Shows from Rs 16 to Rs 12, a 25 per cent drop. English Knowledge and Lifestyle is revised from Rs 26 to Rs 24, reflecting a smaller reduction of roughly 8 per cent.

In the Bangla market, entry-level packs see some of the sharpest corrections. Bangla Hindi Basic drops from Rs 245 to Rs 176 per month, a reduction of around 28 per cent, while Bangla Hindi Dhamaal moves from Rs 219 to Rs 160, down nearly 27 per cent. The basic Bangla TV Shows pack falls from Rs 50 to Rs 28, a cut of 44 per cent, and Bangla Regional is revised from Rs 83 to Rs 54, down about 35 per cent.

In the South, the repricing spans Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam offerings. Tamil TV Shows HD goes from Rs 150 to Rs 130 and Tamil TV Shows from Rs 138 to Rs 117. Telugu Basic falls from Rs 245.60 to Rs 208 and Telugu Prime from Rs 225.60 to Rs 175. Kannada Basic is revised from Rs 201.60 to Rs 164, and Kannada TV Shows from Rs 105 to Rs 85. In Kerala, Malayalam TV Shows HD drops from Rs 80 to Rs 65, while Malayalam TV Shows goes from Rs 72 to Rs 60.

Premium sports and kids bouquets have been cut too, though at the lower end of the range. Malayalam Sports Kids English HD moves from Rs 471.60 to Rs 439, a reduction of about 7 per cent, and Tamil Thalaiva Sports Kids HD from Rs 445 to Rs 407, down roughly 9 per cent.

Tata Play sources termed this a strategic, routine price revision and said it was not triggered by any short-term objective.

The revised tariffs will apply to subscribers who migrate to, or newly choose, the rebranded “New” packs from December 1, while the current prices remain in force till the end of November.

Distribution executives say the move effectively resets bouquet pricing at a lower base and is aimed at reinforcing the value proposition of pay TV amid growing competition from low-cost and free streaming alternatives.