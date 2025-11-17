New Delhi: Mobavenue AI Tech reported sequential growth in revenue and profitability for the September quarter, supported by higher operational margins and the integration of its media business.

The company’s Revenue from Operations rose 17.1% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 54.32 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 46.41 crore in the previous quarter. EBITDA increased 26.3% to Rs 11.04 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 20.3% from 18.8%.

Profit after tax (PAT) grew 21.7% QoQ to Rs 7.30 crore, with the PAT margin at 13.4%. For the first half of FY26, Revenue from Operations stood at Rs 100.73 crore. EBITDA was at Rs 19.77 crore with a margin of 19.6%, while PAT for the period totalled Rs 13.30 crore and the PAT margin stood at 13.2%.

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share (face value Rs 10).

Management commentary

Commenting on the quarter’s performance, Managing Director and CEO Ishank Joshi said, “The second quarter of FY26 has been a period of strong operational progress for Mobavenue AI Tech Limited, and more importantly, a quarter that reaffirmed the power of our AI-first vision and outcome-based business model in advertising and marketing.

Over the last few months, we’ve continued to see growing confidence from brands who want performance, not promises. Our AI-powered platforms and optimised media-buying engines have helped clients across India and other developing markets achieve measurable results, better reach, sharper targeting, and stronger ROI. The results are clear: when intelligence meets intent, performance follows.

One of the biggest milestones this quarter was the successful completion and integration of Mobavenue Media as a wholly owned subsidiary. With this, we now operate as a unified AI-powered adtech, marketing, and consumer-growth company, offering clients an end-to-end suite across what we call our A³ Framework, Awareness, Activation, and Acquisition.

This integration doesn’t just expand our product ecosystem; it transforms how we deliver value. It strengthens our cross-selling ability, aligns teams under one unified vision, and sets the stage for sustainable, profitable growth in both domestic and international markets.

I’m pleased to share that on a consolidated basis, Mobavenue reported a 17.1% revenue growth, EBITDA grew by 26.3%, and PAT increased by 21.7% on QoQ basis for Q2 FY26, alongside a 150-bps expansion in EBITDA margin, reflecting robust topline growth and operational efficiency driven by our expanding client portfolio and scalable AI-led platforms.

Our flagship platform, Mobavenue, was recognised by Aerospike as one of the ‘Champions of Scale ’25’, alongside leading Indian consumer unicorns. This recognition is special because it validates the scalability and robustness of our technology stack, and it positions Mobavenue among a select group of companies driving the future of intelligent, outcome-based advertising.

We are also privileged to have Ben John, who serves as an advisor to Mobavenue promoter group companies, bringing strategic guidance and industry insight as we continue to strengthen our business foundations and long-term growth roadmap. Another key initiative underway is the creation of our Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence (AI CoE).

This will be the heart of our innovation engine, a central workbench for capability building, product enhancement, and development of next-generation AI-driven solutions in advertising and marketing. The CoE will also focus on embedding agentic frameworks into our platforms, enabling clients to deploy real-world AI use cases that directly impact business growth.

In simple terms, we’re not just using AI to analyse data, we’re using AI to create decisions. Looking ahead, the industry fundamentals remain firmly in our favour. Digital ad spends are growing, smartphone penetration is accelerating, and AI is fast becoming the cornerstone of marketing transformation.

Against this backdrop, Mobavenue is exceptionally well positioned to capitalise on these tailwinds, to scale faster, innovate deeper, and deliver stronger outcomes for our clients globally.

As always, our commitment remains unchanged, to innovate with discipline, execute with precision, and create long-term value for our clients, our people, and our shareholders. The road ahead is exciting, and the foundation we’ve built this quarter gives us the conviction to aim even higher.”