New Delhi: Amazon has introduced real-world product purchases inside Roblox, launching a shoppable gaming experience created with game developers The Gang and Amazon’s in-house creative team.

The Amazon Holiday Gift Shop pop-up allows players in the US to buy physical holiday gifts through their Amazon accounts without exiting Roblox. The feature uses Amazon Anywhere technology and marks the platform’s first real-world commerce marketplace, offering more than 40 products from multiple brands.

The Gang has previously developed Amazon’s holiday experiences on Roblox for four years. This year’s activation features global cultural traditions, new quests, challenges and rewards connected to Amazon’s “Every Thing for Every Holiday” campaign. Amazon has also extended its presence on Roblox with “Amazon’s Great Holiday Climb”, a gamified world inspired by the Amazon Holiday Kids Gift Book.

Players join Fox and other characters to build the Holiday Traditions Tower, unlocking weekly levels themed around celebrations such as Diwali, Dia de Muertos, Hanukkah and Christmas. The experience includes themed mini-games, rewards from toy brands and UGC avatar items created by Amazon, The Gang and community creators such as WhoseTrade.

Within this environment, the Amazon Holiday Gift Shop allows US players aged over 18 to buy physical gifts and reward-linked Robux digital gift cards directly through their Amazon accounts.

The experience brings Amazon’s e-commerce capabilities into Roblox gameplay, enabling players to browse and purchase physical products within the pop-up shop. Hasbro’s games and toys featured in the Holiday Kids Gift Book are also included, with Roblox versions of games such as Connect 4 Frenzy, free UGC from brands like Furby, and links to real-world purchases.

An in-person pop-up in New York City features oversized products from brands including Barbie, Transformers, Elmer’s and Wicked, designed to mirror elements of the Roblox world and connect the physical and digital experience.

Jo Shoesmith, Amazon Chief Creative Officer, said, “Leveraging next-gen social platforms like Roblox to extend the life and interactivity with the IP we’ve built in these characters through our Holiday Kids Gift Book over the years has built brand love and engagement in a way not achievable through traditional channels. Leveraging our own technology like Amazon Anywhere and AWS to deepen the integration and partnership with Roblox bringing real-world commerce to life where our customers are actively engaging is an obvious next step we’re excited to be leading the way on.”

Max Proctor, CEO at The Gang, said, "Gaming has traditionally been seen as a top-of-funnel channel for marketers so it's incredibly exciting to see Amazon offering real-world commerce within its gaming environments to start proving out direct ROI for brands' gaming investments. With the scale of Amazon and the reach of Roblox, this could be a real game-changer for the medium." The pop-up gift shop will run until January 12, 2026.