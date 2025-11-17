New Delhi: The Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) has partnered with the Adani Group as its Powered By sponsor for the league’s first season, set to take place from December 1–7, 2025. The association comes as pickleball continues to expand its footprint worldwide and sees growing participation in India.

Launched by The Times Group and recognised as India’s only national pickleball league sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the IPBL’s debut edition will be held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium.

The league will feature city-based teams and a mix of Indian and international players in a fast-paced format designed for broadcast. The partnership positions Adani alongside a new sporting property at a time when pickleball’s domestic interest is rising.

Sameer Pathak, President, Pickleball World Rankings (A Times Group Company), said, “We are delighted to welcome on board the Adani Group for IPBL’s debut season. Their dedication to nurturing Indian sport aligns with our ambition to scale pickleball with the structure, visibility, and ambition it deserves. Together, we aim to elevate the sport’s journey and set the stage for a league that reflects the energy and potential of a new India.”

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer at Adani Sportsline, added, “The Adani Group is proud to support the debut edition of the Indian Pickleball League. Pickleball is among India’s fastest-growing sports, and our association reflects our commitment to nurturing emerging talent and building world-class sporting ecosystems. We believe the IPBL has immense potential to scale nationwide and inspire a new generation of athletes.”

Adani’s involvement follows the group’s broader investment in sports infrastructure and development initiatives across disciplines. For the IPBL, the partnership comes at a time when India’s performance in international pickleball has drawn attention.

Earlier this year, Team India secured 25 medals at the Pickleball World Cup 2025 in Florida, finishing seventh overall and emerging as the only Asian country in the top ten.