New Delhi: Sony LIV has entered into a partnership with YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels, enabling viewers in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Australia to subscribe to the platform directly through YouTube’s services.

The move marks a notable extension of Sony LIV’s global distribution footprint, bringing its catalogue of Indian originals, films and television shows to audiences within the YouTube ecosystem.

Programmes such as Scam 1992, Maharani, Tanaav, Rocket Boys, Mayasabha and The Hunt will now be available to international subscribers as part of a standalone Sony LIV plan on YouTube.

Monthly pricing has been set individually for each market: AUD 13.99 in Australia, €8.49 in France, €8.49 in Germany, £7.99 in the United Kingdom and $7.99 in the United States. Subscriptions will be integrated into YouTube’s billing system.

Manish Agarwal, Head of Monetisation at Sony LIV, said, “We’re thrilled to expand Sony LIV’s footprint through this partnership with YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. Our mission has always been to bring authentic Indian stories to audiences worldwide, and this collaboration allows viewers to access our premium shows and movies seamlessly through platforms they already know and love.”

Paul Snow, Head of Top Media Partnerships at YouTube, added, “We are happy to welcome Sony LIV to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channel’s. This partnership furthers our commitment to providing a broad spectrum of programming that resonates with audiences throughout the world.”