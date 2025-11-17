New Delhi: The e-Jagriti platform has recorded steady growth in usage through 2025, with more than two lakh registrations since its launch on January 1. The unified digital system, developed by the Department of Consumer Affairs, has handled 1,30,550 cases so far this year and disposed of 1,27,058, reflecting improved operational stability and faster case movement compared with 2024.

The portal has become a key interface for Non-Resident Indians, who are now able to file complaints from overseas without travelling to India. The simple OTP-based registration process allows users to submit cases, pay fees online or offline, exchange documents digitally, join virtual hearings and monitor case progress.

This year, 466 cases were filed by NRIs from countries including the United States (146), the United Kingdom (52), the United Arab Emirates (47), Canada (39), Australia (26) and Germany (18). Multilingual support, a chatbot, voice-to-text for elderly or visually impaired users and end-to-end encryption have helped broaden accessibility.

Within India, e-Jagriti merges earlier systems such as OCMS, e-Daakhil, NCDRC CMS and CONFONET into one interface. This consolidation has reduced fragmentation and provided courts, judges and advocates with digital files, dashboards, alerts and virtual courtroom features.

High adoption continues in states such as Gujarat with 14,758 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 14,050 and Maharashtra with 12,484. The platform’s automated communication tools have supported user engagement, dispatching more than two lakh SMS alerts and over 12 lakh email notifications since January.

These updates cover registrations, case approvals, reversions, profile security alerts, e-filing acknowledgements and notices issued. The system has been particularly useful for NRIs operating across time zones, helping prevent missed deadlines and reducing procedural delays.

Case disposal has outpaced case filings in several recent months. Between July and August, 27,545 cases were disposed of against 27,080 filed. In September and October, 24,504 were disposed of compared with 21,592 filed. This contrasts with the same periods in 2024 and reflects a clearer trend towards reducing backlog.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission is exploring further simplification of case-registration processes by reducing paper-based submissions. Discussions are currently under way with Commission members, with the objective of easing compliance for litigants and advocates and supporting a shift towards near-paperless procedures.

The platform’s progress is reflected in individual cases resolved through e-Jagriti. In Assam, a consumer received Rs 3.05 lakh in a 25-day resolution relating to an online course dispute at the Morigaon Commission. In Tripura, a consumer was awarded more than Rs 1.67 lakh after an eight-year dispute involving a defective refrigerator, with the Commission ordering a refund with interest and compensation for mental agony, repair expenses and litigation costs.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has encouraged citizens, including NRIs, to continue using the portal as it expands access to consumer justice and supports the transition towards a digitally-enabled system.