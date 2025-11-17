New Delhi: Sun TV Network reported a 13.37% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 354.69 crore for the September quarter, according to its BSE filing.

The broadcaster had posted a PAT of Rs 409.45 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations fell 38.9% to Rs 1,299.87 crore, compared with Rs 935.7 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Total expenses rose 55.29% to Rs 923.51 crore. However, total income, which also includes other income, increased 30% to Rs 1,439.82 crore for the quarter.

For the first half of FY26, consolidated income stood at Rs 2,919.01 crore, up 13.67%. Sun TV, which owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the Indian Premier League and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Cricket South Africa’s T20 League, reported that “the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 include income from the Holding Company's Cricket Franchises (Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape) of Rs 94.52 crore and Rs 567.55 crore.”

The company also noted that, following a share purchase agreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board, its holding company acquired 100% stake in Sunrisers Leeds (SRL), formerly Northern Superchargers Ltd, for GBP 100.5 million.

Sun TV declared an interim dividend of 75%, or Rs 3.75 per share of face value Rs 5. This follows the 100% interim dividend, or Rs 5 per share, announced on August 7.

The broadcaster operates channels across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Hindi, and Marathi, and runs FM radio stations across India. Shares of Sun TV Networks closed at Rs 563.20 on the BSE on Friday, marginally lower by 0.04% from the previous close.