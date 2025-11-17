New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued key directions in Madison Communications’ writ petition against the Competition Commission of India (CCI), effectively preventing the regulator from taking further action against the agency or its senior leadership until the next hearing.

Madison was represented by Senior Advocate Krishnan Venugopal, assisted by advocates Anu Monga and Rahul Goel. During the hearing, it was submitted that CCI had filed its counter-affidavit on Saturday, and Madison required additional time to submit a rejoinder affidavit.

Madison also requested a stay on the proceedings, or at the very least, a stay on further summons until the next date of hearing.

Counsel for Madison pointed out that during the previous hearing, CCI had stated in open court that it would withdraw the summons, but no communication confirming such withdrawal had been issued.

CCI’s counsel denied that any such commitment had been made and argued that the writ petition was misconceived. The regulator submitted that the Director General (DG) is required to complete the investigation by 8 December 2025, and therefore, CCI should be permitted to summon Sam Balsara and Vikram Sakhuja.

Madison objected to CCI’s request and relied on the Supreme Court’s order in Paramjeet Singh Gahlaut v CCI, where the apex court stayed the summons issued by CCI.

Madison also referred to the Zydus Healthcare matter, in which a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court directed that “no coercive” action could be taken against a party not named in the Section 26(1) order.

Madison argued that it, too, had not been specifically named as an opposite party by CCI. The Bench orally observed that once the date mentioned in a summons has expired, CCI would have to issue a fresh summons.

The Court also questioned how the DG could complete the investigation by 8 December 2025 without recording statements and orally suggested that the DG seek an extension of time to file the report.

Despite objections from CCI’s counsel, the High Court directed the regulator not to proceed against Madison.

The Court further ordered that the arrangement recorded on 14 October 2025 would continue, which effectively means no summons will be issued to Sam Balsara or Vikram Sakhuja until further orders.



