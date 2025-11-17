New Delhi: Apple’s latest limited-edition accessory has generated scenes more familiar to a fashion queue than a product release, with the $150–$230 iPhone Pocket selling out within minutes both in-store and online.

Large crowds gathered outside the company’s SoHo outlet in New York on Friday to buy the wearable pouch, produced in collaboration with Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake. Its rapid sell-through reflects a mix of brand heritage, restricted distribution and a growing appetite for accessories that blur the line between technology and fashion.

The pouch, designed in Miyake’s signature 3D-knitted fabric and offered in two lengths, has attracted interest that goes far beyond its practical function. Miyake’s long-standing association with Steve Jobs, whose black turtleneck became part of Apple folklore, continues to cultivate a dedicated following.

For many buyers, the attraction lies in owning a product that represents the overlap of two influential design cultures. New York fashion designer Lee Aizner described the design as “so cool” and said the rumour of it selling out increased her desire to own one.

Scarcity contributed significantly to the rush. Apple listed only ten stores globally that would carry the pouch, with SoHo the sole US location. Other stores were restricted to major fashion capitals such as Tokyo, London, Paris and Milan.

Colours sold out online almost immediately, and many customers arriving shortly after opening time found nothing left on shelves. Owen Sanders, who managed to purchase the last short pink pouch for his wife, described her as a long-time Miyake follower.

The release also reflects Apple’s recent moves in wearable accessories that merge utility with style. The company introduced a crossbody attachment in September that converts an iPhone into a compact handbag, echoing trends long established in parts of Asia.

The new knitted pouch extends that concept, offering a stretchable sleeve that can also accommodate smaller items such as AirPods. Its adjustable, textured design, at times compared to a karate belt, has positioned it closer to a fashion item than a straightforward phone holder.

Some older Apple users have compared the launch to the early-2000s iPod Socks, brightly coloured knit covers that later became collectors’ items. For content creator Michael Josh, who arrived dressed entirely in Miyake, the pouches hold value beyond function.

He purchased multiple pieces and compared them to art objects. “Some people won’t understand the hype,” he said, adding that collectors often prioritise craftsmanship and cultural significance over practicality.

Despite the enthusiasm in stores, online response has been mixed. Discussions on Reddit criticised the product as out of touch with current economic conditions, and some commenters dismissed it outright as a novelty. Among fashion-focused customers, however, scepticism appeared to reinforce the product’s positioning as a niche luxury accessory, and the near-instant sell-out suggests Apple and Miyake succeeded in appealing to a very specific audience.