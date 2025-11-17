Publicis Media has launched Spark Foundry India as a new full-funnel media agency within its India network and appointed Niti Kumar as its Chief Executive Officer.

Spark Foundry India enters the market with an AI- and data-led model that aims to link brand building, performance, and commerce across the marketing funnel, from discovery to conversion and loyalty.

Kumar, who was Chief Growth Officer, Publicis Media India, will now lead Spark Foundry India’s growth agenda and position it as a high-performance media brand focused on future-ready capabilities.

With her elevation, Ravi Bhaya moves into the role of Chief Growth Officer, Publicis Media India, with a mandate to further accelerate growth across the media network.

Zenith and Starcom will continue to be led by Jai Lala and Rathi Gangappa, respectively, under the Publicis Connected Media structure. Lala will sponsor Connected CRM, while Gangappa will sponsor Connected Influence, strengthening the network’s integrated, data-driven media offerings.

All four leaders, Kumar, Lala, Gangappa and Bhaya, will report to Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia.

Commenting on the launch of Spark Foundry India, Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia, said, “I am delighted to welcome Niti Kumar as CEO of Spark Foundry India and Ravi Bhaya as Chief Growth Officer, Publicis Media India. Both leaders bring an exceptional track record of driving integrated media strategies, accelerating business growth, and building high-performing, future-ready teams. At the same time, I congratulate Jai Lala and Rathi Gangappa on their new, enhanced mandates. Their combined expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our strategic vision, deepening client partnerships, and unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth in India’s ever-evolving media ecosystem.”

Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia, added, “Publicis Media has been a consistent growth engine for Publicis Groupe India, delivering strong double-digit growth over the past 10 years. Beyond its impressive performance, India has emerged as a strategic hub for innovation, talent, and transformative media solutions. I applaud Lalatendu and the entire media leadership team for their vision and for driving growth, innovation, and measurable impact for our clients.”