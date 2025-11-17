New Delhi: Dabur India has launched a new campaign for its Chyawanprash product, titled Beemaar Ya Taiyyar (Sick or Ready), featuring actor and fitness advocate Akshay Kumar. Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, the communication encourages consumers to prioritise preparedness and proactive health, rather than responding only once illness arises.

Sriram Padmanabhan, Director Healthcare at Dabur India, said, “The fundamental truth we are addressing is that in today’s demanding world, being fully 'Taiyyar' (Ready) is the only way to win. You simply cannot afford an unplanned break due to illness. We believe immunity is the ultimate engine of readiness. With 'Beemaar Ya Taiyyar', we are challenging consumers to move beyond thinking of health as merely fixing a problem when it appears.”

He added, “We are urging them to adopt a proactive, daily ritual with Dabur Chyawanprash to build a reliable defence, ensuring they stay on track for their goals, irrespective of external changes. Akshay Kumar, known for his rigorous discipline and unwavering commitment to health and fitness, brings authenticity to the campaign. The ad film shows him seamlessly navigating varied weather conditions and challenging situations, underscoring the idea that his constant state of readiness allows him to overcome hurdles without missing a beat.”

Akshay Kumar added, “I have always believed that prevention is better than cure. My routine, especially during weather transitions, involves steps to ensure my body is 'Taiyyar'. Dabur Chyawanprash is a product I personally trust for maintaining that inner preparedness. The 'Beemaar Ya Taiyyar' theme is powerful because it challenges people to prioritize proactive health, so they are always ready to face life's challenges.”

Sumeer Mathur, Chief Strategy Director at McCann India, said, “For generations, Dabur Chyawanprash has stood for Ayurveda-backed immunity, and our new campaign reinforces just how essential that it is today. In an age of intense competition, talent alone is no longer enough, true performance comes from being ready, and at your best. That’s why immunity matters more than ever. It’s the combination of talent and readiness that ultimately helps you win on any given day.”

The campaign will be visible across television, digital and social media platforms, print publications, and out-of-home placements, emphasising daily health practices and preparedness for varying seasonal and environmental conditions.

Watch the capaign films: