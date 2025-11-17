New Delhi: PetFresh Kitchen, a provider of freshly cooked pet food in India, has partnered with digital marketing agency Team Pumpkin to manage its performance marketing and broader digital activities across the country.

The collaboration will see Team Pumpkin oversee PetFresh Kitchen’s digital operations, including paid media planning, campaign execution, influencer strategy, audience segmentation, and conversion optimisation across key online platforms.

The agency will focus on campaigns that leverage community engagement, data insights, and performance-driven approaches to enhance visibility and reach.

Daman Singh, Founder of PetFresh Kitchen, said, “At PetFresh, we’ve always believed that pets deserve food that’s made with the same love and quality as the meals we prepare for ourselves. Our collaboration with Team Pumpkin marks a significant step in spreading that belief across India. With their expertise in digital growth and performance marketing, we’re excited to reach more pet parents and help them make the switch to fresh, real food for their pets.”

Swati Nathani, Co-founder of Team Pumpkin, added, “PetFresh Kitchen is transforming how India’s pet parents think about nutrition, and we’re thrilled to be a part of their journey. Our focus will be on driving measurable growth while strengthening the emotional connection PetFresh shares with its community, through smart, creative, and data-driven marketing.”