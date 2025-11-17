New Delhi: Dish TV India reported a wider consolidated net loss of Rs 132.65 crore for the September quarter of FY26, with the company attributing the performance to growing alternative entertainment options, inflationary pressures, and currency depreciation.

The DTH operator had posted a net loss of Rs 37.38 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its regulatory filing. Revenue from operations declined 27.41% to Rs 291.13 crore, compared with Rs 395.62 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 31.8 crore, a year-on-year decrease of 77.9%. "The decline in EBITDA was primarily due to the rise of alternative entertainment options, inflationary pressures, and currency depreciation. However, the company is confident that its new initiatives will begin to yield results in the coming quarters," the company said.

Total expenses were at Rs 431.94 crore, down 1.3% year-on-year. Subscription revenue dropped 16.5 % to Rs 232.4 crore. Operating revenue fell 26.4% to Rs 291.1 crore, while advertising revenue doubled to Rs 10.3 crore.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 299.29 crore, down 25.28%. For the first half of FY26, consolidated income was Rs 633.40 crore, up 26.48%.

Commenting on the sector, CEO and Executive Director Manoj Dobhal said: "India's entertainment landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, and we are embracing this change as an opportunity to redefine home entertainment."

Dish TV, which operates the Watcho OTT app and FLIQS, has also expanded into the smart TV segment.

He added: "Our latest foray into the VZY Smart TV segment reflects our ambition to lead the next chapter of the entertainment ecosystem in India."

The company did not disclose subscriber numbers for the quarter but said it maintained engagement across its DTH and digital platforms. "While subscriber additions were consistent with industry trends, churn remained elevated but in line with broader market dynamics," it said.

Shares of Dish TV India Ltd closed at Rs 4.48 on the BSE, down 0.22% from the previous close.