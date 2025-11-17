92% of Indian marketing teams use AI, but GEO readiness remains low, survey finds

New Delhi: India’s communications and marketing sector is adopting artificial intelligence at a rapid pace, with 92% of teams already using AI for content creation. However, the adoption is not matched by organisational structures or systems required to effectively leverage it.

According to the white paper AI Adoption Among PR Professionals in Asia 2025 by One Asia Communications (OAC), Indian teams show high enthusiasm for AI but remain significantly underprepared for the demands of the Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) era.

The survey of over 300 communications leaders across 12 Asian markets indicates that smaller teams in India rely heavily on free AI tools, with 75% experimenting without a formal strategy.

Larger organisations show slightly more structure, yet only 29% have comprehensive AI guidelines. Skills gaps range between 32% and 67%, and budget constraints span 25%–50%, limiting investments in proprietary AI models and GEO-friendly content platforms.

Ong Hock Chuan, Managing Partner of Maverick Indonesia and founding member of the OAC network, said, “If your brand does not exist in the generative ecosystem, it may not exist at all. Communicators must design for discoverability, not just visibility.”

Although over half of Indian respondents recognise that AI-powered search already affects brand reputation, very few have begun optimising communications for generative engines.

The white paper also notes that AI is reshaping the role of communicators from execution to judgement, interpretation and strategic counsel. In India, more than 80% of teams now use AI for research, insights and audience analysis, exceeding the Asian average.

Siwon Hahm, Chairperson of One Asia Communications and Chief Executive Officer of Hahm Partners, said, “AI is transforming communicators into insight generators and trust builders. We are moving from doing the work to directing how technology supports human understanding and truth.”

Chetan Mahajan, Founder and CEO of The Mavericks, OAC’s India partner, added, “GEO represents the single biggest growth opportunity for India’s integrated marketing communications industry. When communication becomes AI discoverable, personalised and anchored in ethical clarity, PR does not become less relevant. It becomes even more essential. However, while there is tremendous excitement around AI in India, our preparedness and investment in proprietary AI capabilities are not keeping pace. The organisations that close this GEO gap fastest will shape the next era of influence.”