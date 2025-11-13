Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 13, 2025

- Nov 13, 2025 12:43 IST
Former WPP exec files $100 million lawsuit over alleged kickbacks, improper rebates
Former WPP executive Richard Foster sues for $100 million, alleging retaliation over rebate and self-dealing concerns. The case lands amid renewed scrutiny of principal-based trading and opaque mark-ups in India’s media buying. Read more...
- Nov 13, 2025 12:40 IST
Dyson puts global media account up for review
IPG Mediabrands is the incumbent. It won the business in 2021 from WPP’s Mindshare, which had handled the account for eight years. Read more...
- Nov 13, 2025 10:48 IST
Google introduces Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor to assist advertisers with AI tools
Built on Google’s Gemini models, the new agentic tools are designed to help advertisers interpret data, identify performance trends, and manage campaigns more efficiently. Read more...
- Nov 13, 2025 10:44 IST
RCPL ties up with Ajith Kumar Racing; Campa Energy named Official Energy Partner
Ajith Kumar Racing, set up in 2024, competes in premier international championships. The team recorded a P3 overall finish in its debut year at the 2025 Creventic 24H European Endurance Championship. Read more...
- Nov 13, 2025 10:31 IST
Industry bodies ask MeitY to narrow deepfake rules
India’s top tech bodies have asked the IT ministry to tighten definitions of “synthetic” and “deepfake” content, focus enforcement on harmful use, and align with global standards. Read more...
- Nov 13, 2025 10:30 IST
Netflix India appoints Vamsi Murthy as Senior Director and Head of Marketing
Murthy brings experience from his previous roles at Hotstar, BookMyShow, ZEE5 and Myntra to his new position at Netflix India. Read more...
- Nov 13, 2025 09:53 IST
Karnataka HC eases travel restrictions on RCB marketing head in Chinnaswamy stampede case
Karnataka HC allows Nikhil Sosale to travel across India for professional duties, while maintaining requirement to inform investigating officer of movements. Read more...
- Nov 13, 2025 09:39 IST
Rise of performance marketing sparks a rethink on whether it’s still marketing or just sales
For some, programmatic and performance marketing represent the future, a data-driven democracy that ensures every rupee spent has a return. For others, it’s a quiet erosion of soul, where persuasion has been reduced to precision and storytelling is starting to sound like sales. Read more...
- Nov 13, 2025 09:04 IST
Cannes Lions to introduce Creative Brand Lion in 2026; AI craft, data categories refreshed
The festival refreshes Creative Data criteria, an AI Craft subcategory and expands retail media, ahead of submissions opening January 15 for the June 22–26, 2026 edition. Read more...
- Nov 13, 2025 09:01 IST
RK SWAMY Q2 revenue rises 12% to Rs 76.38 crore; H1 PBT grows 28% to Rs 6.73 crore
Management said growth was broad-based across disciplines, with client retention near 100%. Read more...
- Nov 13, 2025 08:58 IST
Govt invites digital agencies to join Nirmit Bharat and DigiHaat initiative
Digital marketing agencies can register by November 18, 2025, to access projects under the government-backed DigiHaat/Nirmit Bharat initiative. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 13, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
