0

Advertising Marketing

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 13, 2025

Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
Updated On
New Update
BMI-Logo
  • Nov 13, 2025 12:43 IST

    Former WPP exec files $100 million lawsuit over alleged kickbacks, improper rebates

    Former WPP executive Richard Foster sues for $100 million, alleging retaliation over rebate and self-dealing concerns. The case lands amid renewed scrutiny of principal-based trading and opaque mark-ups in India’s media buying. Read more...



  • Nov 13, 2025 12:40 IST

    Dyson puts global media account up for review

    IPG Mediabrands is the incumbent. It won the business in 2021 from WPP’s Mindshare, which had handled the account for eight years. Read more...



  • Nov 13, 2025 10:48 IST

    Google introduces Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor to assist advertisers with AI tools

    Built on Google’s Gemini models, the new agentic tools are designed to help advertisers interpret data, identify performance trends, and manage campaigns more efficiently. Read more...



  • Nov 13, 2025 10:44 IST

    RCPL ties up with Ajith Kumar Racing; Campa Energy named Official Energy Partner

    Ajith Kumar Racing, set up in 2024, competes in premier international championships. The team recorded a P3 overall finish in its debut year at the 2025 Creventic 24H European Endurance Championship. Read more...



  • Nov 13, 2025 10:31 IST

    Industry bodies ask MeitY to narrow deepfake rules

    India’s top tech bodies have asked the IT ministry to tighten definitions of “synthetic” and “deepfake” content, focus enforcement on harmful use, and align with global standards. Read more...



  • Nov 13, 2025 10:30 IST

    Netflix India appoints Vamsi Murthy as Senior Director and Head of Marketing

    Murthy brings experience from his previous roles at Hotstar, BookMyShow, ZEE5 and Myntra to his new position at Netflix India. Read more...



  • Nov 13, 2025 09:53 IST

    Karnataka HC eases travel restrictions on RCB marketing head in Chinnaswamy stampede case

    Karnataka HC allows Nikhil Sosale to travel across India for professional duties, while maintaining requirement to inform investigating officer of movements. Read more...



  • Nov 13, 2025 09:39 IST

    Rise of performance marketing sparks a rethink on whether it’s still marketing or just sales

    Performance

    For some, programmatic and performance marketing represent the future, a data-driven democracy that ensures every rupee spent has a return. For others, it’s a quiet erosion of soul, where persuasion has been reduced to precision and storytelling is starting to sound like sales. Read more...



  • Nov 13, 2025 09:04 IST

    Cannes Lions to introduce Creative Brand Lion in 2026; AI craft, data categories refreshed

    The festival refreshes Creative Data criteria, an AI Craft subcategory and expands retail media, ahead of submissions opening January 15 for the June 22–26, 2026 edition. Read more...



  • Nov 13, 2025 09:01 IST

    RK SWAMY Q2 revenue rises 12% to Rs 76.38 crore; H1 PBT grows 28% to Rs 6.73 crore

    Management said growth was broad-based across disciplines, with client retention near 100%. Read more...



  • Nov 13, 2025 08:58 IST

    Govt invites digital agencies to join Nirmit Bharat and DigiHaat initiative

    Digital marketing agencies can register by November 18, 2025, to access projects under the government-backed DigiHaat/Nirmit Bharat initiative. Read more...



television advertising Marketing digital
Advertisment