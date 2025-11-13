Anupama Ramaswamy named Jury President for Direct and Outdoor at Spikes Asia 2026

New Delhi: Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Creative, India, has been named Jury President for the Direct and Outdoor categories at Spikes Asia 2026.

The 2026 line-up also marks a series of firsts for the awards. Atiya Zaidi, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Pakistan, becomes the first-ever Jury President from Pakistan. A Glass Lion winner at Cannes Lions 2023 and an alumna and mentor of the See It Be It programme, Zaidi will lead the Design and Industry Craft Jury.

Another major addition is the introduction of the Creative B2B Spikes. The inaugural Creative B2B Jury will be led by Wendy Walker, VP and Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce, ASEAN.

Across other categories, the Spikes Asia 2026 Jury Presidents are:

Audio & Radio, Film, Print & Publishing: Reed Collins, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, APAC





Audio & Radio, Film, Print & Publishing: Reed Collins, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, APAC Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Commerce: Lisa Fedyszyn, Chief Creative Officer, Special, Aotearoa New Zealand





Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Commerce: Lisa Fedyszyn, Chief Creative Officer, Special, Aotearoa New Zealand Creative Data, Innovation: Maurice Riley, Chief Data Officer, Publicis Groupe, Oceania (Australia and New Zealand)





Creative Data, Innovation: Maurice Riley, Chief Data Officer, Publicis Groupe, Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy: Shilpa Sinha, Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, APAC





Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy: Shilpa Sinha, Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, APAC Digital Craft, Social & Creator: Barbara Humphries, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song, ANZ





Digital Craft, Social & Creator: Barbara Humphries, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song, ANZ Entertainment, Gaming, Music: Britney Pai, Head of Entertainment, dentsu, Greater North Asia





Entertainment, Gaming, Music: Britney Pai, Head of Entertainment, dentsu, Greater North Asia Film Craft: Wuthisak Anarnkaporn, Film Director and Founder, Factory01, Thailand





Film Craft: Wuthisak Anarnkaporn, Film Director and Founder, Factory01, Thailand Healthcare: Rohini Miglani, Former VP at P&G, Asia, Middle East, Africa and India





Healthcare: Rohini Miglani, Former VP at P&G, Asia, Middle East, Africa and India Media: Josh Gallagher, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, WPP Media, APMEA





Media: Josh Gallagher, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, WPP Media, APMEA PR: Tomoko Tagami, Founder and CEO, Synasia, Japan





Commenting on the slate of Jury Presidents, Melanie Speet, Director, Spikes Asia, said the 2026 list reflects the breadth and diversity of creative leadership across APAC, pointing to first-time representation for Pakistan and the launch of the Creative B2B Spikes as signs of the awards’ evolution. She said the Jury Presidents set the tone for the awards each year and will help define what world-class creative excellence looks like in the year ahead.

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said Spikes Asia continues to act as a barometer for the region’s creative progress, and that this year’s Jury Presidents embody the bold and innovative thinking pushing the industry forward. He added that their combined experience across emerging disciplines, established craft and data-led creativity will ensure that the work awarded in 2026 sets the benchmark for creative effectiveness across APAC.