New Delhi: OS Studios, part of Project Worldwide, has entered the Indian market with operations across Bangalore, New Delhi, and Mumbai.

The agency, known for building fan experiences for global brands such as Pokémon, Call of Duty, the NBA and Major League Soccer, will work in collaboration with George P. Johnson India and the wider Project Worldwide network.

The company’s entry comes as India’s gaming and esports sector continues to grow rapidly, though challenges around production quality, event authenticity, and audience engagement persist.

OS Studios intends to address what it describes as an “experience gap” in the market through its “Fan Z Operating System”, covering strategy, broadcast and streaming, experiential marketing, and content.

“The passion of the Indian gaming community is undeniable, and it represents a massive opportunity for brands to build lifelong loyalty,” said John Higgins, CEO, OS Studios. “We are fully committed to this market and are thrilled to launch OS Studios India. We are excited to bring our global ‘Fan Z’ playbook to India.”

Globally, OS Studios serves as the agency of record for the Pokémon World Championships and has worked with major entertainment and sports brands, including Activision, Major League Soccer, the NBA, and Twitch. Its Indian operations will adapt this global experience locally through George P. Johnson India’s production and experiential expertise.

“India is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing gaming markets in the world, but the fan experience has not kept pace with the investment,” said Rasheed Sait, Chief Growth Officer, Project Worldwide, India/South Asia.

“We are seeing major events with massive budgets fail on fundamental execution. This ‘Experience Gap’ is a huge disservice to both the brands and the passionate fans. OS Studios is here to fix that. We are not a traditional agency; we are audience experts who live and breathe gaming culture. We are here to bring the world-class, authentic experiences that Indian fans and brands deserve.”

Operations and client strategy in India will be led by Nrupen Gutta, Strategic Partnerships and Creator Lead, alongside Yadush Bose, Director of Growth and Client Success. OS Studios India is currently operational and in discussions with several gaming publishers and brands.