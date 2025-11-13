New Delhi: Vamsi Murthy has taken on the role of Senior Director and Head of Marketing for Netflix India.

He announced the move in a recent post on LinkedIn. Murthy brings extensive experience in marketing and brand leadership across the entertainment and digital sectors.

Before joining Netflix, he held senior roles at Jiostar, Disney+ Hotstar, BookMyShow, ZEE5, Myntra, MakeMyTrip, Reliance Communications, and Radio Mirchi.

“Thrilled to share that I've joined Netflix to lead the Marketing charter in India. Looking forward to partnering with some of the best creative minds as we shape what's next. Here's to stories that connect, entertain, and inspire - the Netflix way,” Murthy wrote.

In his earlier roles, Murthy led consumer and brand marketing functions spanning digital, content, and live entertainment initiatives, with a focus on audience engagement and growth across multiple platforms.