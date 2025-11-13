JioHotstar names David Zakkam SVP & Head of Analytics and Data Strategy

New Delhi: JioHotstar has appointed David Zakkam as Senior Vice-President and Head of Analytics & Data Strategy.

In an internal note to employees, Bharath Ram, Chief Product Officer at JioStar, said the entire digital analytics team, including Veeran Balasubramanian, will now report to Zakkam.

The mail read that in the role, he will partner with business, content, marketing, ads, engineering and product teams to unlock consumer and business value through data-driven decision-making.

Zakkam brings over 21 years of experience across Uber, Meta, Swiggy and Mu Sigma.

At Uber, he led the Data & Applied Science team in India, driving growth across rides, delivery and mobility while pioneering generative AI applications.

At Meta, he worked on integrity initiatives protecting users at scale.

As Vice-President of Analytics at Swiggy, he helped build a faster, impact-focused data culture.

He is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Calcutta. Beyond work, Zakkam is passionate about music and fiction writing.