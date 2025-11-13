New Delhi: Homegrown adtech company Adgebra has announced a limited-period offer of Rs 1 lakh worth of free ad credits for Indian direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, in a bid to support swadeshi businesses and boost their digital presence through the festive and year-end season.

The offer, available until December 31, 2025, is open to registered Indian D2C brands and can be availed through a sign-up process on Adgebra’s platform.

The company said the initiative is aimed at helping local brands access digital inventory and campaign tools without upfront media costs.

The platform supports advertising in over 10 Indian regional languages and offers native, display, video, media and push-notification formats across mobile, desktop and connected TV.

According to the company, brands using Adgebra get access to ad placements across more than 3,000 publishers, reaching over 500 million monthly active users in India.

The Rs 1 lakh ad credit, Adgebra said, is intended to help D2C brands tap peak buying sentiment, particularly during the extended festive and holiday period, and to “level the playing field” with larger advertisers on global platforms. The company is targeting startups and emerging consumer brands that may not have large marketing budgets but want performance-led, regional and vernacular campaigns.

“Adgebra is proud to be India’s swadeshi adtech platform at a time when the nation’s entrepreneurial spirit is thriving,” said Rohit Bagad, CEO, Inuxu Digital Media Technologies. “Our mission is to empower Indian D2C brands to achieve global standards and scale up with the best tools, without relying on foreign platforms. This credit offer is our way of investing in Bharat’s future.”