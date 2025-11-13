New Delhi: Google has announced the introduction of two new agentic AI tools, Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor, designed to assist advertisers in managing campaigns and extracting insights across Google Ads and Google Analytics.
Both tools are built on the company’s latest Gemini models and will begin rolling out to English-language accounts globally in early December, according to a post on the Google Ads & Commerce Blog by Dan Taylor, Vice President of Global Ads.
Taylor noted that the digital advertising environment has become increasingly complex, and the new agents are intended to help advertisers better interpret data, identify performance trends, and improve campaign effectiveness.
Ads Advisor: managing performance and troubleshooting issues
Ads Advisor functions as an in-product AI assistant that helps advertisers manage campaigns directly within Google Ads. It provides recommendations, analyses campaign performance, and can apply approved changes to optimise results.
The tool can respond to queries such as “How can I optimise my campaign for an upcoming seasonal event?”, suggesting actions like adding sitelink extensions or adjusting creative assets. It also assists in identifying large-scale issues, generating keyword and creative ideas, and performing policy checks to help users understand ad disapprovals or compliance errors.
“It helps us identify and address large-scale issues effectively,” one testimonial from a company representative noted, describing it as a guide that supports campaign management.
Another user, identified as the COO of Raeven Market, said, “Whatever advice was given to me, it wouldn’t lead me astray. When I ask for headline suggestions for a sale, [Ads Advisor] breaks it down for me with specific reasons why they're suggesting headlines because it has enough experience to guide me properly. My decisions are based on trust.”
Analytics Advisor: uncovering insights through conversation
The Analytics Advisor tool, integrated within Google Analytics, acts as a conversational assistant to help marketers uncover insights and performance patterns without manually navigating reports. It will be available for both GA Standard and Google Analytics 360 properties in English-language accounts from December.
According to Google, the tool enables users to ask natural language questions such as “How is my site doing?” or “Why did my active users spike on September 25th?”, offering visual summaries, key driver analyses, and suggested next steps.
A senior SEM expert from DevaGroup shared that the tool “clearly shows which segments and metrics have been checked, making it easy to quickly identify where traffic or conversions have dropped… This is a huge time saver in routine GA4 work and would otherwise take many hours manually.”
Analytics Advisor also links insights to potential actions by suggesting follow-up strategies. As one testimonial from the Founder of Loves Data noted: “By combining our data with AI-generated insights, we can link directly to our advertising and content strategies. Within minutes, we’ve optimised ad targeting in Google Ads and prioritised new landing pages. It’s fast, intuitive, and turns complex analytics into clear actions.”
Global rollout in December
Google said both tools are designed to support advertisers through the holiday season and beyond by offering quicker access to insights and operational recommendations. The company confirmed that additional updates will follow into 2026.
Both Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor will be available to try within Google Ads and Google Analytics accounts in early December.