New Delhi: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday relaxed a key bail condition for Nikhil Sosale, Marketing Head of IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who faces charges in the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede case.

Sosale, arrested on June 6 and granted bail six days later, had previously been prohibited from leaving Bengaluru under his bail terms.

Seeking a modification, Sosale informed the court that his professional responsibilities required travel across the country.

The court noted that Sosale’s role involved frequent domestic travel and that he had committed to keeping the investigating officer informed about his movements. Accepting this, the bench stated it was reasonable to grant relief.

“It is expedient to allow the application. The condition is relaxed subject to the petitioner informing the investigating officer before leaving the city and also upon his return,” the court said in its order.

Senior advocate Sandesh J Chouta, representing Sosale, noted that similar restrictions on co-accused individuals had been relaxed in separate petitions by M/s DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt. Ltd. and the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

However, the High Court emphasised that Sosale must continue to surrender his passport, barring him from travelling abroad.

The stampede occurred on the evening of June 4 outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, during celebrations of the RCB team’s IPL victory. Eleven people died and several others were injured.