New Delhi: RK SWAMY posted consolidated revenue of Rs 76.38 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2 FY26), up 12.1% year-on-year. Profit before tax (PBT) rose 44.2% to Rs 3.13 crore.

For the half year (H1 FY26), consolidated revenue stood at Rs 156.63 crore, a 12.2% increase, while PBT grew 27.9% to Rs 6.73 crore.

Management said growth was broad-based across disciplines, with client retention near 100%. “Our new launch, like the Brand & Marketing Consulting Group, is seeing traction. A few former large clients have returned to the fold. We have a major new service ready for launch soon,” said Shekar Swamy, MD and Group CEO.

Group CFO Rajeev Newar said last year’s investments in the Customer Experience Centre (CXC) and Computer-Aided Telephone Interviews (CATI) capacity are “steadily yielding results,” adding that utilisation is increasing month on month. “We will continue with this strategy of investing in marketing infrastructure,” he said.

The company said that the good momentum in H1 was supported by new offerings and returning accounts. It aims to build on operating leverage from the CXC and research infrastructure in the coming quarters.