Cannes Lions to introduce Creative Brand Lion in 2026; AI craft, data categories refreshed

New Delhi: Cannes Lions will add a new Creative Brand Lion to its awards line-up in 2026, recognising the systems, cultures and capabilities inside brands that make world-class creative marketing “inevitable and repeatable.”

The Festival announced the change on November 12 ahead of awards submissions opening on January 15, 2026. The 2026 edition runs June 22–26, 2026.

LIONS CEO Simon Cook said the new Lion shifts focus from outputs to the inputs that enable breakthrough work and lasting business impact. “As the industry evolves and economic uncertainty intensifies focus on creative investment returns, we must spotlight the brands building the capabilities that allow commercial creativity to thrive,” he said.

Cannes Lions also announced updates across several categories:

Creative Data Lions refresh: Entries must show how data was essential to the core idea and to measurable business results, reflecting data’s shift from informing creative decisions to driving strategy from inception.





AI Craft subcategories: New subcategories across craft-led Lions will recognise work where human creativity and AI combine to achieve outcomes neither could alone, with an emphasis on genuine craft, artistry and intent.





Retail media expansion: New subcategories in Creative Strategy and Creative Data reflect the rapid innovation in retail media, which the Festival called 2025's fastest-growing medium.





“We’re witnessing the industry evolve with data and technology playing a pivotal role in how creativity solves business problems,” said Marian Brannelly, Global Director of Awards, LIONS. “Data has become a creative catalyst, AI is expanding what’s possible and retail media is redefining how brands connect with consumers.”

Beyond awards changes, the Cannes Lions Call for Content is now open, with speaker proposals accepted until December 31, 2025. Passes for Cannes Lions 2026 are available, and LIONS said further details on dates and progress around its Integrity Standards will follow.

Cannes Lions has unveiled a comprehensive set of enhanced accountability measures and integrity standards that will govern all entries to the International Festival of Creativity from 2026 onwards.

As part of this strengthened framework, Cannes Lions announced that the offending companies may also face participation bans of up to three years for knowingly submitting false or misleading work.

Cannes Lions will also have the authority to disqualify or withdraw awards at any stage of the submission or judging process, including post-award, if a material misrepresentation is identified.

As generative AI and synthetic media continue to transform the advertising landscape, Cannes Lions has also introduced a series of enhanced measures for future editions of the festival to safeguard the integrity and credibility of the awards.

Key measures include a mandatory Code of Conduct, compulsory AI usage disclosure, content detection tools to flag manipulation, and a review panel of AI and ethics experts to oversee integrity and adjudication.