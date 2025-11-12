Govt invites digital agencies to join Nirmit Bharat and DigiHaat initiative

New Delhi: Digital marketing agencies have an opportunity to get empanelled under the government-backed DigiHaat/Nirmit Bharat initiative. This program is overseen by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce.

The final date and time to register for empanelment is November 18, 2025, at 00:00 hrs (midnight).

Agencies working with clients in e-commerce, D2C brands, local sellers, and regional marketplaces can leverage this initiative to access new projects and contribute to India’s inclusive digital commerce growth.

Agencies are sought for specific services: Performance Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Creative/Brand Marketing, Social Media Marketing, and Public Relations (PR).

Nirmit Bharat



Nirmit Bharat is a subsidiary created under the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which was set up by the DPIIT to democratize e-commerce in India. The ONDC framework aims to reduce the dominance of closed platforms and enable an open, interoperable network where buyers and sellers can transact seamlessly. Nirmit Bharat, a Section 8 (non-profit) organisation incubated by DPIIT, specifically focuses on developing buyer-side applications and demonstrating how open network commerce can scale. It is part of the government’s effort to ensure small businesses, artisans, farmers, and D2C brands have access to digital marketplaces without relying on traditional intermediaries.

DigiHaat: The Flagship App

DigiHaat is the flagship application developed by Nirmit Bharat. Touted as “Bharat’s Own Food, Grocery & Online Shopping App,” it allows users to order food, buy groceries, and shop online directly from local sellers, farmers, and D2C brands. The platform emphasises transparency with no hidden fees, no platform charges, and no intermediaries between buyers and sellers. DigiHaat aims to provide users with fresh, quality products while creating an inclusive environment for sellers. The app has already demonstrated significant success, reporting over 1 million transactions in six months.

Empanelment process and contract details

Agencies must submit a soft copy of their technical proposal via email to procurement@nirmitbharat.org by the deadline. Proposals are scheduled to be opened on November 19, 2025, at 10:00 hrs.

Selection Criteria: To be empanelled, agencies must score more than 70% in the technical evaluation. Nirmit Bharat intends to empanel multiple agencies across the five service categories.

Contract Term: The agreement will be valid for a period of two years, with a possibility of extension.

Work Allotment: Work is assigned through a Request for Quotation (RFQ) process shared with all empanelled agencies. Empanelment may be revoked if an agency fails to participate seriously for six months or for three consecutive projects.

Work Focus: The scope of work emphasises regional and inclusive narratives. This includes a preference for regional/vernacular influencers targeting the 18–35 urban and semi-urban segments, establishing brand communication around inclusive commerce and MSME upliftment, and mandatory capability for handling regional media markets (e.g., Tamil Nadu/Chennai) for PR.