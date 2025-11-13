New Delhi: Mondelēz International has launched the popular Biscoff cookie in India in partnership with Belgium-based Lotus Bakeries, with Mondelez India set to manufacture, market and distribute the brand locally as part of a first-of-its-kind global arrangement for Biscoff.

The move expands Mondelez India’s presence in the fast-growing premium cookie segment and reinforces its stated “Make in India” commitment. Under the partnership, Biscoff will be produced in India for the local market, while retaining the distinctive caramelised taste, crunchy texture and quality that has helped the brand build a loyal following in more than 80 countries.

Mondelez India will leverage its marketing capabilities and extensive distribution network to scale the brand across modern trade, general trade and digital channels. Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO, Mondelēz International, said the collaboration with Lotus Bakeries was designed to “bring together two iconic snacking brands” and create a differentiated cookie play in India.

“This collaboration marks an exciting step in strengthening our play in the premium cookie segment and reflects our commitment to introduce millions of Indians to the Biscoff experience – one that is as unique as it is unforgettable,” he said.

Jan Boone, CEO, Lotus Bakeries, said India is central to the company’s ambition of making Biscoff the world’s number three cookie. “Our ambition is clear: to make Biscoff the world’s number three cookie and a true global brand. India is essential to this vision, and we are delighted to partner with Mondelēz International, whose deep expertise, shared passion for excellence and proven success in the Indian market give us great confidence,” he said, adding that the tie-up would bring Biscoff’s 90-year heritage to “millions of Indian consumers”.

Samir Jain, President, India, Mondelēz International, said the company aims to make Biscoff a preferred cookie for Indian consumers across in-home and out-of-home occasions.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Lotus Bakeries to bring their globally loved Biscoff cookies, which are made in India, to our consumers. With our strong distribution network, marketing excellence and deep consumer understanding, we are excited to make this international favourite a cookie of choice for Indian consumers,” he said, positioning Biscoff as an “irresistibly caramelised, crunchy bite” that pairs well with hot beverages.

Biscoff will be available in five pack sizes, with entry packs starting at Rs 10, and will roll out nationally across leading retail outlets and e-commerce platforms.

Mondelez India will also seed the brand through partnerships with hotel chains, airlines and coffee houses, serving Biscoff alongside tea and coffee to recreate its classic “with your beverage” experience in premium out-of-home settings.

In addition, the company is working with quick-service restaurant (QSR) partners to incorporate Biscoff into desserts and limited-time offerings, creating new consumption occasions built around the caramelised cookie flavour.

Mondelēz India said the launch builds on its seven-decade legacy in the country and complements existing biscuit and cookie brands such as Oreo, strengthening its portfolio across price points, formats and snacking occasions.