New Delhi: Dyson has begun a review of its global media planning and buying mandate, a routine evaluation of its agency partnerships, according to international reports.

IPG Mediabrands is the incumbent. It won the business in 2021 from WPP’s Mindshare, which had handled the account for eight years.

The scope covers media planning, buying and paid search across markets. COMvergence data cited in reports pegs Dyson’s 2025 billings at about $502.1 million.

The 2021 pitch, run with consultancy MediaSense, led IPG to build bespoke, market-specific teams rather than assign the account to a single network like UM or Initiative in the UK.

In mainland China and Hong Kong, Publicis Media took over the remit from Mindshare in 2024, ending an 11-year relationship, the reports added.

Sources indicate the current exercise is not driven by performance issues but is part of Dyson’s periodic reviews to align media operations with its growth plans.