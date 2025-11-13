New Delhi: This Children’s Day, Titan Eye+ has drawn on an ancient tradition to encourage parents across India to check their child’s eyesight. The company has launched the “Ek Tara Test”, a campaign built around a simple and interactive preliminary screening tool inspired by a historic hunter’s test for sharp vision.

The initiative addresses the growing concern of undetected vision problems among children, estimated to affect over 3 crore across the country, many of whom experience developmental challenges due to poor eyesight.

The campaign film follows Sahiba, a young schoolgirl who faces difficulties due to blurry vision, highlighting a common misconception among parents that eyesight issues are age-related.

The film underlines the lack of routine eye check-ups for children and how such neglect can hinder their early growth and learning. Centuries ago, hunters were tested for their visual clarity by spotting two stars, Alcor and Mizar, in the Saptarishi (Ursa Major) constellation.

Those able to distinguish both were said to have strong eyesight. Bringing inspiration from this method, the “Ek Tara Test” reimagines it as a glow-in-the-dark star-spotting aid that invites children to trace the Saptarishi constellation.

The activity transforms stargazing into a playful screening exercise that helps parents detect early signs of poor vision in their children, while removing barriers of clinical hesitation.

Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Head of Marketing, Eyecare Division, Titan Company, said, “1 in 5 children are impacted by blurry vision with a significant number of them suffering silently. The Titan Eye+ campaign emotionally captures this reality and presents the ‘Ek Tara Test’ as a simple and innovative solution to increase awareness. By reviving an ancient technique, we are not only offering a solution but also creating a memorable experience for families.”

Puneet Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South, added, "The idea for the Titan Eye Plus Ek Tara Test comes from a simple, playful combination: pairing the ancient Hunter’s Test with every child’s favourite ritual, stargazing. The Ek Tara Test is a transparent card with glow-in-the-dark markings that turns sky-watching into a puzzle, helping kids pin-point the Hunter’s Test in the Saptarishi (Great Bear) constellation. It channels curiosity into screening, catching issues early and fast-tracking corrective spectacle prescriptions.”

Watch the campaign films: