New Delhi: Crocs has onboarded Himesh Reshammiya for a new digital film, “Your Crocs, Your Rizz,” that pushes the brand’s self-expression message with an internet-first tone.

Conceptualised and produced by Kulfi Collective, the piece leans on Reshammiya’s pop-culture appeal to spotlight effortless confidence and individuality.

The film opens with Reshammiya striking trademark poses at a restaurant while a manager and a fan look on. A slowed, reverb take on “Dil Ke Taj Mahal Mein” sets the mood before the reveal: he’s admiring the fan’s Crocs. A quick exchange turns into a shared vibe and closes with the line, “Your Crocs, Your Rizz.”

Watch the film here:

Reshammiya said, “Whether it’s music or style, I’ve always followed my own rhythm. Crocs represents that same spirit—being comfortable in your own skin, unapologetic in your choices, and unstoppable in your energy.”

A Crocs spokesperson added, “With ‘Your Crocs, Your Rizz,’ we wanted to capture that effortless, magnetic energy that makes people stand out without even trying. Himesh embodies that spirit perfectly.”

Akshat Gupt, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, Kulfi Collective, said, “We wanted to bottle Himesh’s energy, effortless, a little absurd, and completely magnetic. Crocs isn’t about fitting in; it’s about showing up exactly as you are.”

The campaign is live across Crocs India’s social and digital platforms and extends the brand’s content-commerce push built around originality and creator-led storytelling.