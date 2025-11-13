New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has partnered with Ajith Kumar Racing, the motorsport team founded by actor and racer Ajith Kumar.

As part of the association, RCPL’s energy drink brand Campa Energy will be the team’s Official Energy Partner.

RCPL said the tie-up aligns with its focus on backing Made-in-India initiatives while offering high-quality, affordable products. The collaboration also aims to support Indian talent on global stages.

The partnership is positioned around shared values of determination, endurance and performance. Campa Energy will “power” the team’s push on international racing circuits and tap into the never-give-up attitude associated with youth audiences.

Ajith Kumar Racing, set up in 2024, competes in premier international championships. The team recorded a P3 overall finish in its debut year at the 2025 Creventic 24H European Endurance Championship. Its stated vision is to place India firmly on the global motorsport map through world-class performance, discipline and teamwork.