New Delhi: JioStar, through its studio arm Star Studio18, has signed Shraddha Kapoor as the Hindi voice of Judy Hopps in Disney’s Zootopia 2, which releases in India on November 28 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The company said the casting is part of its strategy to localise global franchises for Indian audiences by pairing them with widely recognised homegrown talent.

JioStar also released a short promo featuring Kapoor channeling Hopps’ energy and optimism to introduce the Hindi version.

Watch the promo here:

Speaking on the association, Shraddha Kapoor shared, “Judy Hopps is a character I deeply relate with, and I can totally say she is a version of me! She is full of heart and courage and never gives up, no matter how tough things get. Bringing her to life in Hindi has been such a joyful experience. I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of Zootopia 2 and can’t wait for audiences to witness this exciting new collaboration.”

“At the heart of our storytelling lies the endeavour to amplify the affinity of global brands to wider audiences. Our effort is to ensure we reach every household in the language they speak through talent they love and relate to. Zootopia struck a strong emotional chord with Indian audiences for its heartfelt storytelling and unforgettable characters. With Zootopia 2, we want to take that legacy forward and having Shraddha Kapoor on board as the Hindi voice of Judy Hopps further deepens our engagement with fans across India,” said JioStar Spokesperson.