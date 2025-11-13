New Delhi: Birla Estates, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABREL), announced its association with Gujarat Titans as the team’s Principal Sponsor for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.
KT Jithendran, MD & CEO, Birla Estates, said, “At Birla Estates, we are committed to creating landmarks that inspire life — spaces and experiences that go beyond the ordinary. Partnering with Gujarat Titans, one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking teams in the IPL, aligns perfectly with our philosophy of excellence, innovation, and community. This collaboration allows us to connect with millions of fans across India and beyond, celebrating shared values of passion, perseverance, and progress. Together, we look forward to building something truly special that resonates both on and off the field.”
Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, said, “We are delighted to welcome Birla Estates, a legacy brand synonymous with trust and excellence, as our new Principal Sponsor. This association marks a powerful synergy between two brands that share a vision for innovation, performance, and impact. Partnering with Birla Estates not only enhances the Gujarat Titans’ brand portfolio but also reflects our commitment to collaborating with iconic institutions that elevate our presence across geographies. Together, we look forward to creating unique experiences that strengthen our collective brand value and open new avenues for growth.”
Birla Estates said that its association with the Gujarat Titans reflects its commitment to engaging with India’s youth and fostering shared experiences beyond real estate.
Having been associated with the IPL for the past four years, the partnership reinforces Birla Estates’ growing involvement in India’s sporting ecosystem.