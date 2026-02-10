- Feb 10, 2026 09:42 IST
Mysuru Sandal Soap gets refreshed avatar as KSDL names Tamannaah Bhatia brand face
Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited aims to scale up its annual turnover to Rs 5,000 crore by 2030. As part of this effort, the company is undertaking a comprehensive promotional campaign targeting youth. Read more...
- Feb 10, 2026 09:16 IST
Prasar Bharati shifts content acquisition to Waves Bazaar, ends old process
Producers and rights owners asked to submit proposals for Waves OTT and DD channels through Waves Bazaar portal. Read more...
- Feb 10, 2026 09:09 IST
OpenAI tests ChatGPT ads with guardrails; brands get sponsored slots below answers
OpenAI has positioned “answer independence” as the core guardrail. It said ads “do not influence” ChatGPT’s answers and will be “clearly labeled as sponsored” and “visually separated” from the organic response. Read more...
- Feb 10, 2026 09:01 IST
Pakistan withdraws boycott call; India-Pak T20 World Cup match to go ahead on Feb 15
The Pakistan government cites “friendly countries” and multilateral talks; Bangladesh and Sri Lanka played a key role in resolving the impasse. Read more...
- Feb 10, 2026 08:54 IST
Ex-WPP chief Sir Martin Sorrell on WPP’s impending creative restructuring
WPP founder and now the Founder & Executive Chairman, S4 Capital, says McKinsey-led review is driving an Omnicom-style ‘discipline-first’ matrix and expects exceptional charges and redundancies. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 10, 2026
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
