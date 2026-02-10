0

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 10, 2026

BestMediaInfo Bureau
  • Feb 10, 2026 09:42 IST

    Mysuru Sandal Soap gets refreshed avatar as KSDL names Tamannaah Bhatia brand face

    Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited aims to scale up its annual turnover to Rs 5,000 crore by 2030. As part of this effort, the company is undertaking a comprehensive promotional campaign targeting youth. Read more...



  • Feb 10, 2026 09:16 IST

    Prasar Bharati shifts content acquisition to Waves Bazaar, ends old process

    Producers and rights owners asked to submit proposals for Waves OTT and DD channels through Waves Bazaar portal. Read more...



  • Feb 10, 2026 09:09 IST

    OpenAI tests ChatGPT ads with guardrails; brands get sponsored slots below answers

    OpenAI has positioned “answer independence” as the core guardrail. It said ads “do not influence” ChatGPT’s answers and will be “clearly labeled as sponsored” and “visually separated” from the organic response. Read more...



  • Feb 10, 2026 09:01 IST

    Pakistan withdraws boycott call; India-Pak T20 World Cup match to go ahead on Feb 15

    The Pakistan government cites “friendly countries” and multilateral talks; Bangladesh and Sri Lanka played a key role in resolving the impasse. Read more...



  • Feb 10, 2026 08:54 IST

    Ex-WPP chief Sir Martin Sorrell on WPP’s impending creative restructuring

    WPP founder and now the Founder & Executive Chairman, S4 Capital, says McKinsey-led review is driving an Omnicom-style ‘discipline-first’ matrix and expects exceptional charges and redundancies. Read more...



