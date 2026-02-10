0

Investors Mukul Agrawal and Sunil Singhania take stake in YAAP Digital ahead of IPO

The strategic investment highlights confidence in YAAP Digital’s AI-driven marketing intelligence and analytics capabilities as it prepares for a potential public listing

BestMediaInfo Bureau
yaap-office
New Delhi: YAAP Digital, a marketing intelligence company leveraging data, AI, and analytics, has secured investment from Mukul Agrawal and the Sunil Singhania-led India Ahead Venture Fund ahead of its proposed initial public offering.

The company filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in July, marking a step towards a public listing. Each investor has acquired 7,20,400 equity shares, representing roughly 4.68% of the company. The move signals institutional confidence in YAAP Digital’s AI-powered marketing, analytics, and performance attribution capabilities.

Market observers have noted that the investment reflects endorsement of YAAP Digital’s data-driven operating model, proprietary marketing intelligence stack, and its expanding presence both domestically and internationally. This comes at a time when enterprises are increasingly adopting outcome-focused, AI-led marketing approaches.

The shift towards measurable marketing ROI is underlined by a broader trend in the industry, as brands move from creative-led campaigns to technology-enabled, analytics-backed, and ROI-focused marketing strategies. Platforms combining data mining, analytics, automation, and performance attribution are being recognised as scalable and defensible models within the digital services sector.

