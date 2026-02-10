WPP Media’s Ajay Gupte set to join Dentsu

New Delhi: Ajay Gupte is set to join Dentsu in a senior leadership role, sources close to the development told BestMediaInfo.com.

Gupte recently stepped down as President, Client Solutions, WPP Media.

Gupte’s most recent responsibilities followed a long run with WPP’s media business, where he has been associated since 2011, handling operations across South East Asia and India.

Within Wavemaker, he moved through leadership roles over multiple markets. He joined Wavemaker India in 2019 as Chief Operating Officer and was elevated to CEO – South Asia in January 2020. He later took up the President, Client Solutions role at WPP.

Before returning to India, Gupte served as Managing Director of Wavemaker Indonesia from 2011. During that stint, he led the integration of MEC and Maxus in the market and helped drive growth and new business momentum.

Earlier in India, he spent over 1.5 years with Maxus (now part of Wavemaker). Prior to joining the agency network, he held cross-functional sales and marketing roles at TVS Motor Company.

Across his career, Gupte has built experience spanning media, sales and marketing across India, Africa and Indonesia. He has also worked with organisations including OMD, Madison, Mudra and OnMobile Global.